Aaron Hicks sidelined several more weeks

In early August Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right flexor strain. Over the past several weeks the Yankees have been waiting to determine if Hicks needs Tommy John surgery or, alternatively, he’ll be able to avoid it.

They’re still waiting. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported this morning that Hicks was given a recommendation to rest for a few more weeks before a final determination is made. Even if Hicks avoids surgery, all this time off means that, for all practical purposes, his season is over, as he’d not have time to ramp back up to game condition in time for even the postseason. If he does have surgery, at least the first part of the 2020 season will be lost.

It was a lost 2019 too, really. Hicks has appeared in only 59 games, hitting .235/.325/.443 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI in 255 plate appearances. Hicks inked a seven-year, $70 million contract extension with the Yankees back in February.

