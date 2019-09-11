2019 officially the most homer-happy season of all-time

We saw it coming a mile away, but the 2019 season is now officially the most homer-happy season of all-time. Collectively, players had homered 6,084 times this season, entering Wednesday’s action 21 shy of tying the 2017 season at 6,105. It only took a couple of hours to match it.

Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien hit the record-tying homer, a solo shot in the fourth inning against Astros starter José Urquidy to temporarily tie the game at 1-1.

There was a league-wide lull in homers for about 20 minutes before Orioles shortstop Jonathan Villar hit a three-run home run off of Dodgers reliever Caleb Ferguson, breaking a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning.

On a rate basis, the 2019 season blows every other season out of the water. We’ve seen an average of 1.4 home runs per game this year, quite a bit more than the 1.26 per game average of 2017. The 2000 season is in third at 1.17 homers per game.

With a few weeks left in the season, the league is on pace to finish the year with over 6,800 homers. There are myriad factors into the sharp increase in home runs, but far and away the biggest factor has been the baseball.

