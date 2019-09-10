Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Shawn Kelley will retire if Rangers don’t pick up 2020 option

By Bill BaerSep 10, 2019, 9:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Rangers reliever Shawn Kelley says he will retire if the Rangers don’t pick up his 2020 club option for $2.5 million, MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan reports. Kelley said, “If they pick me up, I would love to come back and do another year. If not, I will drift off to the sunset. I’ll either play here next year or retire.”

Kelley, 35, has a 4.07 ERA with 39 strikeouts and seven walks in 42 innings of relief for the Rangers this year. Those aren’t exactly terrible numbers, but Kelley said he doesn’t want to have to acclimate himself with a new team. “I don’t want to go to a new team, meet all new people, learn all new philosophies, that stuff,” the right-hander explained. Kelley added, “I’ve got four kids that need me.”

According to Baseball Reference, Kelley has earned just shy of $25 million since making his major league debut in 2009 with the Mariners. He had some very good relief years, owning a 3.70 ERA for his career as well as 517 strikeouts in 459 1/3 innings of work.

Dodgers clinch NL West for seventh consecutive season

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Bill BaerSep 10, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Dodgers clinched the NL West for the seventh consecutive season, defeating the Orioles 7-3 on Tuesday night in Baltimore. Walker Buehler improved to 13-3, pitching seven scoreless innings on four hits with no walks and 11 strikeouts. He now owns a 3.14 ERA. Corey Seager homered twice and Gavin Lux hit his first major league homer.

Per STATS, this is the second-earliest a team has clinched the NL West. The 1975 Reds did it faster, clinching on September 7. They went on to win a championship.

The Dodgers will return to the postseason for a seventh consecutive year, which is the third-longest in baseball history, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. The Braves made it 14 straight seasons between 1991-2005 and the Yankees had 13 consecutive postseason appearances between 1995-2007. No other team has made it longer than five years in a row.