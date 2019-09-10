G Fiume/Getty Images

Kyle Crick injured in clubhouse fight with Felipe Vázquez

By Bill BaerSep 10, 2019, 10:42 PM EDT
Pirates relievers Kyle Crick and Felipe Vázquez were involved in a clubhouse altercation prior to Monday night’s game against the Giants. In a statement released on Tuesday, the Pirates announced that Crick suffered an injury to the index finger on his pitching hand and underwent extensor tendon repair surgery. He is expected to be healthy ahead of spring training next year. Both Crick and Vázquez have been issued undisclosed fines by the team.

GM Neal Huntington said, “The behavior exhibited by these two players last night is unacceptable, inconsistent with the standards expected of a Major League player and will not be tolerated by the organization.”

Last month, The Athletic’s Rob Biertempfel published a report on the Pirates, detailing yearlong clubhouse turmoil, including a fight in July between coaches, Crick, and teammate and fellow reliever Keone Kela. The two hurlers were suspended, but the Pirates were mum on the details at the time. Add another fight to the list.

The Pirates entered Tuesday’s action in the NL Central cellar at 63-81. It’s been a long, disappointing, frustrating season. It is the kind of season that might cost manager Clint Hurdle and his coaching staff their jobs. Huntington may also be on the hot seat.

Dodgers clinch NL West for seventh consecutive season

By Bill BaerSep 10, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
The Dodgers clinched the NL West for the seventh consecutive season, defeating the Orioles 7-3 on Tuesday night in Baltimore. Walker Buehler improved to 13-3, pitching seven scoreless innings on four hits with no walks and 11 strikeouts. He now owns a 3.14 ERA. Corey Seager homered twice and Gavin Lux hit his first major league homer.

Per STATS, this is the second-earliest a team has clinched the NL West. The 1975 Reds did it faster, clinching on September 7. They went on to win a championship.

The Dodgers will return to the postseason for a seventh consecutive year, which is the third-longest in baseball history, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. The Braves made it 14 straight seasons between 1991-2005 and the Yankees had 13 consecutive postseason appearances between 1995-2007. No other team has made it longer than five years in a row.