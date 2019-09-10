Kyle Crick injured in clubhouse fight with Felipe Vázquez

Pirates relievers Kyle Crick and Felipe Vázquez were involved in a clubhouse altercation prior to Monday night’s game against the Giants. In a statement released on Tuesday, the Pirates announced that Crick suffered an injury to the index finger on his pitching hand and underwent extensor tendon repair surgery. He is expected to be healthy ahead of spring training next year. Both Crick and Vázquez have been issued undisclosed fines by the team.

GM Neal Huntington said, “The behavior exhibited by these two players last night is unacceptable, inconsistent with the standards expected of a Major League player and will not be tolerated by the organization.”

Last month, The Athletic’s Rob Biertempfel published a report on the Pirates, detailing yearlong clubhouse turmoil, including a fight in July between coaches, Crick, and teammate and fellow reliever Keone Kela. The two hurlers were suspended, but the Pirates were mum on the details at the time. Add another fight to the list.

The Pirates entered Tuesday’s action in the NL Central cellar at 63-81. It’s been a long, disappointing, frustrating season. It is the kind of season that might cost manager Clint Hurdle and his coaching staff their jobs. Huntington may also be on the hot seat.

