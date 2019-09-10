Christian Yelich to miss remainder of season with fractured kneecap

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Update (10:46 PM ET): This is just awful news. Yelich has a fractured kneecap and will miss the rest of the season, the Brewers announced.

Just brutal. The Brewers held on to beat the Marlins 4-3 on Tuesday, keeping pace in the NL Wild Card race. They entered the night two games behind the Cubs for the second Wild Card. It’s going to be a lot tougher to overtake the Cubs now.

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich fouled a 1-1 Elieser Hernández slider off of his right knee in the first inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Marlins. He was tended to by the team trainer before walking off under his own power. Trent Grisham finished Yelich’s at-bat, striking out looking.

Yelich, the reigning NL MVP, is once again in the running for the MVP Award. He’s batting .330/.430/.672 with 44 home runs, 97 RBI, 100 runs scored, and 30 stolen bases in 579 plate appearances.

The Brewers should pass along an update later tonight or tomorrow.

