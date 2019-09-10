Christian Yelich to miss remainder of season with fractured kneecap

Update (10:46 PM ET): This is just awful news. Yelich has a fractured kneecap and will miss the rest of the season, the Brewers announced.
Just brutal. The Brewers held on to beat the Marlins 4-3 on Tuesday, keeping pace in the NL Wild Card race. They entered the night two games behind the Cubs for the second Wild Card. It’s going to be a lot tougher to overtake the Cubs now.
*
Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich fouled a 1-1 Elieser Hernández slider off of his right knee in the first inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Marlins. He was tended to by the team trainer before walking off under his own power. Trent Grisham finished Yelich’s at-bat, striking out looking.
Yelich, the reigning NL MVP, is once again in the running for the MVP Award. He’s batting .330/.430/.672 with 44 home runs, 97 RBI, 100 runs scored, and 30 stolen bases in 579 plate appearances.
The Brewers should pass along an update later tonight or tomorrow.
Pirates relievers Kyle Crick and Felipe Vázquez were involved in a clubhouse altercation prior to Monday night’s game against the Giants. In a statement released on Tuesday, the Pirates announced that Crick suffered an injury to the index finger on his pitching hand and underwent extensor tendon repair surgery. He is expected to be healthy ahead of spring training next year. Both Crick and Vázquez have been issued undisclosed fines by the team.
GM Neal Huntington said, “The behavior exhibited by these two players last night is unacceptable, inconsistent with the standards expected of a Major League player and will not be tolerated by the organization.”
Last month, The Athletic’s Rob Biertempfel published a report on the Pirates, detailing yearlong clubhouse turmoil, including a fight in July between coaches, Crick, and teammate and fellow reliever Keone Kela. The two hurlers were suspended, but the Pirates were mum on the details at the time. Add another fight to the list.
The Pirates entered Tuesday’s action in the NL Central cellar at 63-81. It’s been a long, disappointing, frustrating season. It is the kind of season that might cost manager Clint Hurdle and his coaching staff their jobs. Huntington may also be on the hot seat.