Christian Yelich fouls ball off knee, exits game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich fouled a 1-1 Elieser Hernández slider off of his right knee in the first inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Marlins. He was tended to by the team trainer before walking off under his own power. Trent Grisham finished Yelich’s at-bat, striking out looking.

Yelich, the reigning NL MVP, is once again in the running for the MVP Award. He’s batting .330/.430/.672 with 44 home runs, 97 RBI, 100 runs scored, and 30 stolen bases in 579 plate appearances.

The Brewers should pass along an update later tonight or tomorrow.

Follow @Baer_Bill