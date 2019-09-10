Christian Yelich fouls ball off knee, exits game

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich fouled a 1-1 Elieser Hernández slider off of his right knee in the first inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Marlins. He was tended to by the team trainer before walking off under his own power. Trent Grisham finished Yelich’s at-bat, striking out looking.
Yelich, the reigning NL MVP, is once again in the running for the MVP Award. He’s batting .330/.430/.672 with 44 home runs, 97 RBI, 100 runs scored, and 30 stolen bases in 579 plate appearances.
The Brewers should pass along an update later tonight or tomorrow.
The Dodgers clinched the NL West for the seventh consecutive season, defeating the Orioles 7-3 on Tuesday night in Baltimore. Walker Buehler improved to 13-3, pitching seven scoreless innings on four hits with no walks and 11 strikeouts. He now owns a 3.14 ERA. Corey Seager homered twice and Gavin Lux hit his first major league homer.
Per STATS, this is the second-earliest a team has clinched the NL West. The 1975 Reds did it faster, clinching on September 7. They went on to win a championship.
The Dodgers will return to the postseason for a seventh consecutive year, which is the third-longest in baseball history, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. The Braves made it 14 straight seasons between 1991-2005 and the Yankees had 13 consecutive postseason appearances between 1995-2007. No other team has made it longer than five years in a row.