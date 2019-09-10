Getty Images

Bruce Bochy should retire before tonight’s game

By Craig CalcaterraSep 10, 2019, 12:55 PM EDT
1 Comment

I love Bruce Bochy.

I love him because I think he’s a good manager who, I think, deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. I love him because a few years ago when I ranked him the ugliest manager in major league baseball he thought it was amusing and — even though it possibly inspired a coronary event — he decided against pounding me into a think pasty goo. I love him because I once saw him at the hotel bar at the Winter Meetings hanging out with some friends and he seemed to be enjoying the hell out of himself, laughing and joking and doing all of the things that suggest he’s living his best life.

But I really, really need Bochy to retire this afternoon, before has has a chance to manage another game, as opposed to sticking to his plan and retiring at season’s end. Why? Because of this:

and this:

That’s right. Bochy began managing in 1995 and is ending his managerial career in 2019 . . . and his career record is 1995-2019!! That’s too perfect!! The universe demands this kind of symmetry!

I know the Giants close the season with a six-game home stand this year and that the team likely has all kinds of ceremonies and gifts and stuff planned out, but really Bruce: call last night’s defeat to the Pirates your last game, hand the reins over to an interim manager and walk off into the sunset. Yes it will cost you 2,000 career wins, but ten other guys have done that. If you stop short, it’ll help you go out with one-of-a-kind symmetry.

(Hat tip to my friend Lee for pointing this out to me after he saw it on Reddit; other folks noticed this today as well)

One of MLB’s Atlantic League experiments is likely never going to happen

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraSep 10, 2019, 9:56 AM EDT
7 Comments

Back in February we learned that Major League Baseball had entered into an agreement with the independent Atlantic League in which the former would use the latter as a lab to test new rules, equipment and technology. That has happened to some extent, with rules regarding defensive shifts and some rudimentary robot umpiring getting some testing during the season.

One of the more eyebrow-raising proposals was the idea to move the pitching rubber back 24 inches in an effort to handicap today’s breed of increasingly high-velocity hitters and to cut down on strikeouts. Well, put your eyebrow back down, because that looks like it’s not gonna happen. From Lancaster Online:

In a phone interview in June, however, Atlantic League President Rick White said Major League Baseball had decided to push the change back for consideration at the beginning of next season.

At the Atlantic League All-Star Game in July, White said there was doubt whether Major League Baseball would decide to adopt that change at all.

Players, coaches and executives alike, from within the Atlantic League and outside of it, had expressed concern over the proposed rule.

“I think you might have seen a lot of the older guys probably not pitch here,” Sugar Land Skeeters manager Pete Incaviglia said then. “I think you’d probably see a lot of them go to the American Association or Mexico or wherever, just because they’ve been doing it that way.”

In addition to the concern that players won’t want to come to the Atlantic League, you have to wonder whether injury concerns played a part. If you spend your whole life throwing from 60’6″, you have to figure that doing it from 62’6″ is going to change your mechanics and effort level and psychological approach as well. To me that’s not worth the couple of upticks in opposing batting average that idea was aimed at addressing.

If you want to cut down on strikeouts and/or increase the numbers of balls in play, alter the strike zone to take away the 97 m.p.h. fastball at the shins that no one can do a thing with anyway and call it a ball, forcing pitchers to work up, inside and outside more. I assure you, you’ll see more balls in play then.