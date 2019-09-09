Video: David Ortiz throws out first pitch before final Yankees-Red Sox game of season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz threw out the first pitch prior to Monday night’s game against the Yankees at Fenway Park, the two clubs’ final matchup of the season.

Ortiz was the victim of a shooting in the Dominican Republic back in June. He underwent three surgeries to heal from the initial injury as well as complications. The attorney general of the Dominican Republic called the shooting a case of mistaken identity.

After throwing out the first pitch, Ortiz addressed the crowd at Fenway Park as well as the Red Sox — and the Yankees.

