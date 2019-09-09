Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

Red Sox fire Dave Dombrowski

By Bill BaerSep 9, 2019, 1:54 AM EDT
ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Red Sox have fired president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. According to ESPN’s Marly Rivera, Assistant GMs Eddie Romero, Brian O’Halloran, and Zack Scott will handle Dombrowski’s responsibilities through the end of the season before addressing the role in the offseason.

The Red Sox suffered a 10-5 loss to the Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball, perhaps the straw that broke the camel’s back in a disappointing season after winning a title last year. They are now 76-67, eight games out of the second wild card in the American League.

Dombrowski’s firing comes as a shock since the team is not even one year removed from winning it all, thanks in part to decisions he made or helped make. They won a franchise-record 108 games and lost only three of 14 games in the playoffs, ultimately toppling the Dodgers in five games in the World Series.

Even Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez was surprised to hear of the news. Per Rivera, Sánchez said, “Wow, did the Red Sox just fire their president? Didn’t they just win the World Series? Why wouldn’t they let him finish out the season?”

Previously, Dombrowski had a big influence on both of the Marlins’ championships in 1997 and 2003. He also helped the Tigers reach the World Series twice, in 2006 and 2012, although they lost both times. Given his track record, there should be plenty of opportunities elsewhere if Dombrowski wants to pursue them.

Michael Lorenzen hits walk-off single

Silas Walker/Getty Images
By Bill BaerSep 8, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT
Pitcher-turned-utilityman Michael Lorenzen sent the Reds home winners on Sunday afternoon against the Diamondbacks, ripping a walk-off line drive single to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning.

It’s Lorenzen’s second impressive offensive feat within the last five days. Last week, as Craig noted, Lorenzen became the first pitcher since Babe Ruth in 1921 to earn a win, play the outfield, and hit a home run in the same game, doing so againsst the Phillies.

In 24 plate appearances this season, Lorenzen is slashing .333/.417/.571 with a home run, five RBI, six runs scored, and three stolen bases. On the mound, he’s accrued a 3.13 ERA with 76 strikeouts and 27 walks across 74 2/3 innings. He certainly does it all, or nearly everything anyway.