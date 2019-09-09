Mike Trout day-to-day after cryoablation procedure on right foot

The Astros’ offense pounded the Mariners to the tune of 21 runs on Sunday afternoon. They’re the only team to have scored 20 runs in a game this season, and they’ve done it twice.

The offensive outburst continued on Monday night as the Astros opened up a four-game series against the Athletics, scoring six times in the first inning and five times in the second inning, batting around both times. They have six home runs, becoming the first team to homer six times in the first two innings of a game, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Yordan Álvarez hit two of those six homers. His second dinger of the night was one of the most impressive you’ll see, though Statcast only measured it at 426 feet. According to Astros authentication manager Mike Acosta, Álvarez is the second player and the first Astro to hit a home run into the upper deck in right field at Minute Maid Park.

Alex Bregman, Robinson Chirinos, José Altuve, and Michael Brantley have also homered. And they have Zack Greinke on the mound. The Astros getting hot in September is a scary sight to the rest of the game’s playoff contenders.

