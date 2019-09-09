Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Javier Báez not expected to return in September

By Bill BaerSep 9, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT
1 Comment

Cubs shortstop Javier Báez isn’t expected to play for the remainder of the regular season due to a hairline fracture in his left thumb, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports. Báez jammed his left thumb during a game against the Brewers on September 1. He will rehab with the hope of joining the Cubs in the postseason. The Cubs entered Monday leading the second NL Wild Card by 1.5 games.

Along with his trademark outstanding defense, the 26-year-old Báez has hit .281/.316/.532 with 29 home runs, 85 RBI, and 88 runs scored in 560 plate appearances this season.

With both Báez and Addison Russell (head injury) sidelined, the Cubs called up prospect Nico Hoerner from Double-A Tennessee. He’s the Cubs’ No. 1 prospect and No. 47 in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. The Cubs put him in Monday night’s starting lineup against the Padres, batting sixth and playing shortstop.

Mike Trout day-to-day after cryoablation procedure on right foot

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Bill BaerSep 9, 2019, 10:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Angels announced on Monday that outfielder Mike Trout underwent a cryoablation procedure to address a neuroma in his right foot. He’s considered day-to-day and hopes to return in a couple of days. Trout exited Friday’s game after five innings and only pinch-hit on Saturday before sitting out all of Sunday’s action.

Per MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger, manager Brad Ausmus said, “I’m not in the medical field, but it’s a buildup of tissue around the nerve that causes pain. Today, he had a cryoablation that deadens the tissue, deadens the nerve area.”

Trout, 28, is the prohibitive favorite for the AL MVP Award, batting .291/.438/.645 with 45 home runs, 104 RBI, 110 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in 600 plate appearances. FanGraphs credits him with 8.7 WAR, which is 1.7 more than his closest competitor, Astros 3B/SS Alex Bregman.