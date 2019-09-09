Javier Báez not expected to return in September

Cubs shortstop Javier Báez isn’t expected to play for the remainder of the regular season due to a hairline fracture in his left thumb, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports. Báez jammed his left thumb during a game against the Brewers on September 1. He will rehab with the hope of joining the Cubs in the postseason. The Cubs entered Monday leading the second NL Wild Card by 1.5 games.

Along with his trademark outstanding defense, the 26-year-old Báez has hit .281/.316/.532 with 29 home runs, 85 RBI, and 88 runs scored in 560 plate appearances this season.

With both Báez and Addison Russell (head injury) sidelined, the Cubs called up prospect Nico Hoerner from Double-A Tennessee. He’s the Cubs’ No. 1 prospect and No. 47 in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. The Cubs put him in Monday night’s starting lineup against the Padres, batting sixth and playing shortstop.

