Astros are on the war path

The Astros’ offense pounded the Mariners to the tune of 21 runs on Sunday afternoon. They’re the only team to have scored 20 runs in a game this season, and they’ve done it twice.
The offensive outburst continued on Monday night as the Astros opened up a four-game series against the Athletics, scoring six times in the first inning and five times in the second inning, batting around both times. They have six home runs, becoming the first team to homer six times in the first two innings of a game, per ESPN Stats & Info.
Yordan Álvarez hit two of those six homers. His second dinger of the night was one of the most impressive you’ll see, though Statcast only measured it at 426 feet. According to Astros authentication manager Mike Acosta, Álvarez is the second player and the first Astro to hit a home run into the upper deck in right field at Minute Maid Park.
Alex Bregman, Robinson Chirinos, José Altuve, and Michael Brantley have also homered. And they have Zack Greinke on the mound. The Astros getting hot in September is a scary sight to the rest of the game’s playoff contenders.
I love Bruce Bochy.
I love him because I think he’s a good manager who, I think, deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. I love him because a few years ago when I ranked him the ugliest manager in major league baseball he thought it was amusing and — even though it possibly inspired a coronary event — he decided against pounding me into a think pasty goo. I love him because I once saw him at the hotel bar at the Winter Meetings hanging out with some friends and he seemed to be enjoying the hell out of himself, laughing and joking and doing all of the things that suggest he’s living his best life.
But I really, really need Bochy to retire this afternoon, before has has a chance to manage another game, as opposed to sticking to his plan and retiring at season’s end. Why? Because of this:
and this:
That’s right. Bochy began managing in 1995 and is ending his managerial career in 2019 . . . and his career record is 1995-2019!! That’s too perfect!! The universe demands this kind of symmetry!
I know the Giants close the season with a six-game home stand this year and that the team likely has all kinds of ceremonies and gifts and stuff planned out, but really Bruce: call last night’s defeat to the Pirates your last game, hand the reins over to an interim manager and walk off into the sunset. Yes it will cost you 2,000 career wins, but ten other guys have done that. If you stop short, it’ll help you go out with one-of-a-kind symmetry.
(Hat tip to my friend Lee for pointing this out to me after he saw it on Reddit; other folks noticed this today as well)