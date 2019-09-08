Twins acquire Ryan LaMarre from Braves

Things haven’t been going especially right for Twins outfielder Byron Buxton this season, and on Sunday, Minnesota decided to bring in some outside reinforcements. They acquired outfielder Ryan LaMarre from the Braves in exchange for cash considerations, with the understanding that LaMarre won’t be available for inclusion on any postseason roster this fall.

LaMarre, 30, has yet to appear in the majors this season. He inked a minor league deal with the Braves last November and has toiled in Triple-A Gwinnett ever since, batting a hearty .311/.380/.477 with 41 extra bases, 53 RBI, and an .857 OPS through 455 plate appearances in 2019. While he doesn’t have much of a track record at the major-league level, he managed a .279 average and 0.7 fWAR for the Twins and White Sox in 2018 — his first full season since he was called up by the Reds in 2015.

Even with LaMarre on board, the Twins are still counting down the days until Buxton’s return. The 25-year-old slugger has played host to a variety of injuries this year, from a wrist injury in June to a concussion in July to a left shoulder issue in August. According to the most recent announcement from manager Rocco Baldelli, Buxton is scheduled to consult with another doctor in California, which should give both him and the club some clarity on his expected return date. Per MLB.com’s Do-Hyoung Park, Baldelli told reporters that it was possible Buxton could recover in time to rejoin the team this fall, but refused to give any kind of guarantee to that end.