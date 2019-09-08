Phillies hope Bryce Harper returns vs. Braves

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper was hit in the hand by a pitch in the third inning of Friday’s series opener against the Mets. He initially stayed in the game to run the bases but didn’t take his position in right field for the bottom half of the third. Harper sat out Saturday and Sunday against the Mets, but the Phillies are hoping he will be well enough to return for the start of a four-game series at home against the Braves on Monday, MLB.com’s William Ladson reports.

Harper, 26, is hitting .254/.372/.497 with 30 home runs, 100 RBI, and 86 runs scored in 600 plate appearances this season. His rate stats are slightly under his career averages but has overall had a solid first season with the Phillies after signing a 13-year, $330 million contract in February.

Adam Haseley has handled right field while Harper has been on the bench, with Scott Kingery controlling center field. If Harper needs to sit out longer, that configuration will continue.

