Michael Lorenzen hits walk-off single

Pitcher-turned-utilityman Michael Lorenzen sent the Reds home winners on Sunday afternoon against the Diamondbacks, ripping a walk-off line drive single to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning.

It’s Lorenzen’s second impressive offensive feat within the last five days. Last week, as Craig noted, Lorenzen became the first pitcher since Babe Ruth in 1921 to earn a win, play the outfield, and hit a home run in the same game, doing so againsst the Phillies.

In 24 plate appearances this season, Lorenzen is slashing .333/.417/.571 with a home run, five RBI, six runs scored, and three stolen bases. On the mound, he’s accrued a 3.13 ERA with 76 strikeouts and 27 walks across 74 2/3 innings. He certainly does it all, or nearly everything anyway.

