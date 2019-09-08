Astros hang 21 runs on Mariners

The Astros polished off a four-game series sweep of the Mariners with a 21-1 drubbing on Sunday afternoon in Houston. It’s the Astros’ 16th win in their last 20 games.

Yordan Álvarez provided the most offense, racking up three doubles and six RBI. He was one of seven Astros with multiple hits on the day. Jake Marisnick and George Springer homered while Abraham Toro homered twice.

On the pitching side of things, Gerrit Cole was dominant, picking up his 16th win with eight innings of one-run ball. He held the Mariners to one hit and one run — a Shed Long solo homer — with no walks and 15 strikeouts. This marks the second start of Cole’s career in which he struck out at least 15 batters. He struck out 16 Diamondbacks in a one-hit shutout on May 4 last year.

The Astros are the only team to have scored 20-plus runs in a game this year and they’ve done it twice. They trampled the Orioles 23-2 on August 10. The last time the Mariners gave up 20-plus runs was on June 13, 2017 when they lost 20-7 to the Twins.

