Video: Christian Yelich decorates three-hit night with home run no. 44

Brewers slugger and reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich further cemented his status as a member of the 40+ home run club on Friday, collecting home run no. 44 during a 7-1 rout of the Cubs.
With a pair of base hits rounding out his performance, Yelich turned in his first multi-hit game of the month and 46th such game of the year. In the bottom of the third inning, he lifted a 3-2 changeup from Cole Hamels and belted it well over the right field fence to put the Brewers on the board.
With all three hits accounted for, the 27-year-old All-Star still has some of the highest marks in the league. He finished Friday’s win batting .326/.421/.672 with 44 homers, a 1.093 OPS, and a near- career-high 6.9 fWAR through 560 plate appearances.
Right now, only five other players can boast membership in the 40-homer club this season: Mike Trout (45), Pete Alonso (45), Cody Bellinger (44), Eugenio Suárez (42), and Jorge Soler (40). Yelich will likely continue to battle Alonso and Bellinger for an NL-best home run record as the last month of the regular season unfolds, as the three have been neck-and-neck for quite some time. (Of course, it’s not out of the question to assume he might get ahead of both Trout and Alonso to lay claim to the home run title across both leagues, too.)
With their win over the Cubs, the Brewers took one step forward in the race for a wild card berth this fall. They’re now 4.0 games behind either wild card spot in the National League — not an insurmountable distance to close in the next few weeks, but one that will be made a little tougher by the current position of the Nationals, Cubs, Diamondbacks, Mets, and Phillies.
Cubs minor league southpaw Danny Hultzen is finally getting a shot at the big leagues, per multiple reports from Brett Taylor of Bleacher Nation and Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register. The club is expected to formalize the promotion in the near future, though they have yet to announce the move or any related roster reshuffling.
Whenever it happens, it will be the culmination of a long and weary road for the 29-year-old lefty. Hultzen was selected by the Mariners in the first round of the 2011 amateur draft and, together with fellow left-hander James Paxton and right-hander Taijuan Walker, formed part of Seattle’s ‘Big Three’ pitching prospects. After his first full year in the Mariners’ system, it looked like Hultzen was on the cusp of a fruitful career in Major League Baseball: he produced a cumulative 3.05 ERA, 5.4 BB/9, and 9.9 SO/9 across 124 innings for Double-A Jackson and Triple-A Tacoma in 2012 and had been named to the All-Star Futures Game as well.
Instead of making his anticipated MLB debut in 2013, however, the young left-hander suffered a hip injury during spring training. That initial setback was followed by a string of increasingly devastating health issues and procedures: a rotator cuff strain, labrum and rotator cuff surgery, another rotator cuff strain, another shoulder surgery. From 2014 through 2018, he logged just 10 minor league innings between injuries and still has yet to pitch a full season at any professional level since 2012.
After his career petered out with the Mariners in 2017, Hultzen latched onto another minor league gig with the Cubs in March 2018. It’s unclear how effective he’ll be once he breaks into the majors this fall, but just getting back to the mound represents a definite triumph for all involved. He’s been solid in 14 1/3 innings pitched at Triple-A Iowa this year, crafting a 1.26 ERA, 5.7 BB/9, and 14.4 SO/9 in 14 relief appearances so far.