Michael Pineda
Michael Pineda to serve 60-game suspension

By Ashley VarelaSep 7, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT
Twins right-hander Michael Pineda received a 60-game suspension without pay on Saturday, according to an official announcement from the Office of the Commissioner. Pineda tested positive for a diuretic (and blood pressure medication) called hydrochlorothiazide, which is on MLB’s list of banned substances and known masking agents for PEDs. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, an arbitrator invoked the ‘mitigation provision of the drug program’ after determining that the substance had not been used as a masking agent for a performance-enhancing drug, so Pineda will only serve a 60-game suspension instead of the standard 80-game penalty applied to first offenses. Even with the reduction, however, he’s expected to miss the remainder of the regular season and will not be eligible for postseason play.

Both Pineda and the Twins organization released statements following MLB’s decision. From Pineda:

I’d like to begin with my sincere apologies to the Twins organization, the fans, my teammates, and my family for my error in judgement.

I mistakenly took a medication that was given to me by a close acquaintance, who obtained it over-the-counter and assured me it would safely help me manage my weight. I ingested a few of these pills without the consent of the Twins’ training staff. Testing revealed trace elements of a substance called Hydrochlorothiazide, which is a banned diuretic under baseball’s testing program.

This was shocking for me to hear. I never intended to cheat the system, other players, or opposing teams. While I am pleased that the arbitrator found there was clear and convincing evidence to reduce my discipline, I realize that I am ultimately responsible for what goes in my body and therefore respect the 60-game suspension that remains. I hope that I can be an example to others about how important it is to check with experts before taking any substance from an outside source.

The Twins, meanwhile, expressed their disappointment over the suspension and declined to comment further on the situation, per the protocol put in place by MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

This is the first such suspension of Pineda’s major-league career to date. On the cusp of free agency in 2020, the 30-year-old hurler will finish his first campaign in Minnesota with an 11-5 record through 26 starts and a 4.01 ERA, 1.7 BB/9, 8.6 SO/9, and 2.7 fWAR through 146 innings.

Christian Yelich
By Ashley VarelaSep 7, 2019, 1:19 AM EDT
Brewers slugger and reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich further cemented his status as a member of the 40+ home run club on Friday, collecting home run no. 44 during a 7-1 rout of the Cubs.

With a pair of base hits rounding out his performance, Yelich turned in his first multi-hit game of the month and 46th such game of the year. In the bottom of the third inning, he lifted a 3-2 changeup from Cole Hamels and belted it well over the right field fence to put the Brewers on the board.

With all three hits accounted for, the 27-year-old All-Star still has some of the highest marks in the league. He finished Friday’s win batting .326/.421/.672 with 44 homers, a 1.093 OPS, and a near- career-high 6.9 fWAR through 560 plate appearances.

Right now, only five other players can boast membership in the 40-homer club this season: Mike Trout (45), Pete Alonso (45), Cody Bellinger (44), Eugenio Suárez (42), and Jorge Soler (40). Yelich will likely continue to battle Alonso and Bellinger for an NL-best home run record as the last month of the regular season unfolds, as the three have been neck-and-neck for quite some time. (Of course, it’s not out of the question to assume he might get ahead of both Trout and Alonso to lay claim to the home run title across both leagues, too.)

With their win over the Cubs, the Brewers took one step forward in the race for a wild card berth this fall. They’re now 4.0 games behind either wild card spot in the National League — not an insurmountable distance to close in the next few weeks, but one that will be made a little tougher by the current position of the Nationals, Cubs, Diamondbacks, Mets, and Phillies.