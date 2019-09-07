Javier Baez
Javier Báez has fractured left thumb

By Ashley VarelaSep 7, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT
Cubs infielder Javier Báez received some bad news on Saturday: he’s been diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his left thumb, and it’s not certain when he might be cleared to play again this season. He’s expected to consult with the club’s hand specialist on Monday, at which point they’ll have a better idea of how long his recovery might take.

Báez, 26, sustained the injury during a stolen base attempt in the third inning of the Cubs’ 4-0 loss to the Brewers last Sunday. He appeared to feel some initial pain, but was not removed from the game until the seventh inning. Per MLB.com’s Andrew Simon, Báez continued to feel some discomfort in his left hand when he swung the bat on Thursday and Friday, and was eventually sent for an MRI that revealed the fracture in his thumb.

Should he wind up on the injured list — which seems like all but an inevitability at this point — it’ll be his first IL stint of the season and just the second of his major-league career to date. Through Sunday’s performance, the two-time All-Star is batting .281/.316/.532 with 29 home runs, an .848 OPS, and 4.3 fWAR through 560 plate appearances. He’ll continue to be replaced by fellow middle infielder Addison Russell until his return to the lineup.

Yankees reinstate Gio Urshela from 10-day injured list

Gio Urshela
By Ashley VarelaSep 8, 2019, 1:25 PM EDT
Amid a flurry of roster moves on Sunday, the Yankees reinstated third baseman Gio Urshela from the 10-day injured list, where he spent the minimum amount of time rehabbing a left groin strain. They also reinstated second baseman Thairo Estrada from the IL and recalled catcher Kyle Higashioka and second baseman Breyvic Valera from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

It’s welcome news for Urshela, whose first campaign with the Yankees has been explosive, to say the least. Prior to landing on the injured list — the result of an inadvertent groin injury during a contest against the Mariners in late August — the 27-year-old infielder touted a jaw-dropping .331/.370/.555 batting line with 18 home runs, a .924 OPS, and a career-high 3.1 fWAR through 414 plate appearances. He’ll continue to round out the club’s top five hitters behind DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge, and Brett Gardner.

Even if those numbers prove unsustainable following Urshela’s recovery, it’s excellent timing for the Yankees, who will need a stable roster of sluggers when the calendar flips to October. Entering Sunday, they’re currently positioned at the top of the AL East division with a sizable 8.5-game lead over the second-place Rays.