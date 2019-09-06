Danny Salazar is out for the season

When Corey Kluber went down and Trevor Bauer ended up on the trade block, some Indians fans I know said “well, we could get Danny Salazar back.” So much for that: the Indians transferred Salazar from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL, singling the end of his season.
Salazar made just one appearance this season, on August 1, before suffering a groin injury. Before that he had missed all of last season and most of this season recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent in July of 2018.
Salazar has all the tools necessary to be an ace starter except, unfortunately, health, which has blown a hole in his career. He has started 30 games exactly one time in his six seasons in the bigs. When he has pitched he has performed well, posting a 3.82 ERA while striking out 10.5 batters per nine innings.
Now, one wonders, if he’ll ever fulfill his considerable promise.
Ned Colletti’s career path was already somewhat unusual. He began as a media relations guy, not a baseball operations guy, for the Chicago Cubs. He’d later move into baseball ops job, becoming an assistant general manager for the San Francisco Giants and then, eventually, becoming the GM of the Dodgers.
Following his removal from that position he remained with the Dodgers in an advisory role, did some TV and taught college courses in sports management. Now, however, he’s taking a left turn right out of baseball and into something a bit different for a former baseball GM:
It may not seem as weird if you know Colletti’s history, however. He was a huge hockey fan growing up and played the game on an amateur basis throughout his 20s. More substantively, he actually covered the Philadelphia Flyers for a Philly newspaper in the late 70s and early 80s before getting into baseball.
As someone in a second career that is vastly different than the one in which he began, I tip my cap to Ned Colletti. Get busy livin’ or get busy dyin’, ya know?