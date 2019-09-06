Danny Salazar is out for the season

When Corey Kluber went down and Trevor Bauer ended up on the trade block, some Indians fans I know said “well, we could get Danny Salazar back.” So much for that: the Indians transferred Salazar from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL, singling the end of his season.

Salazar made just one appearance this season, on August 1, before suffering a groin injury. Before that he had missed all of last season and most of this season recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent in July of 2018.

Salazar has all the tools necessary to be an ace starter except, unfortunately, health, which has blown a hole in his career. He has started 30 games exactly one time in his six seasons in the bigs. When he has pitched he has performed well, posting a 3.82 ERA while striking out 10.5 batters per nine innings.

Now, one wonders, if he’ll ever fulfill his considerable promise.

