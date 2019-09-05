Report: Royals will retain GM Dayton Moore after sale of team

Royals owner David Glass is expected to sell the team to local businessman John Sherman for more than $1 billion. When teams change hands, usually there’s a significant organizational restructuring, but Jon Heyman reports that GM Dayton Moore is expected to be retained following the sale.

Moore, 52, has been GM of the Royals since May 2006. Since the start of the 2007 season, the club has gone 959-1125 (.460) and finished third or worse in 10 of 12 years, which would normally be deemed an unsuccessful tenure. However, the Royals lost the World Series in seven games in 2014 before beating the Mets in five games in 2015 to win its first championship since 1985.

The Royals are in the middle of a rebuilding effort and their farm system is in the bottom-third of the league, per MiLB.com, so Sherman and Moore will have their work cut out for them.

Follow @Baer_Bill