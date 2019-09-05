Dodgers set the National League record for home runs in a season

The Twins have already broken the all-time record for home runs in a season, but another team home run record has fallen: last night the 2019 Dodgers became the all-time most dingerrific home run team in National League history.

Joc Pederson — who is on a personal tear of his own, with five home runs and a double in his last seven plate appearances — homered in the first inning in last night’s game against the Rockies, giving the Dodgers 249 homers. Then he homered again in the fourth inning to give them 250 on the year. The previous mark was 249, set by the 2000 Houston Astros.

The Dodgers have 20 games to go. 2019 is a trip, ain’t it?

