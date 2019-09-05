Dodgers set the National League record for home runs in a season

The Twins have already broken the all-time record for home runs in a season, but another team home run record has fallen: last night the 2019 Dodgers became the all-time most dingerrific home run team in National League history.
Joc Pederson — who is on a personal tear of his own, with five home runs and a double in his last seven plate appearances — homered in the first inning in last night’s game against the Rockies, giving the Dodgers 249 homers. Then he homered again in the fourth inning to give them 250 on the year. The previous mark was 249, set by the 2000 Houston Astros.
The Dodgers have 20 games to go. 2019 is a trip, ain’t it?
On Tuesday Houston outfielder George Springer smashed his head into the wall after making a great catch in the Astros’ loss to Milwaukee. He had to be carted off the field. Yesterday morning the club suggested that Springer may have a chance to avoid the injured list, but today they announced that he has been diagnosed with a “mild concussion.”
The quotation marks are because even “mild” concussions are serious and, as such, the team is keeping him out of action at least through the weekend and into early next week, when it is hoped he might return.
Springer, the Astros’ leadoff hitter, is batting .297/.389/.573 with 30 homers on the year. He’ll be missed, but the Astros lead in the AL West is more than secure and the most important thing is getting him healthy.