Craig Kimbrel headed to IL with elbow inflammation

Per MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian, Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said on Thursday that closer Craig Kimbrel will be placed on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his right elbow.
Kimbrel, 31, battled a knee injury that kept him out of action for two weeks between August 4-17, so this is his second stint on the IL since signing a three-year, $43 million contract with the Cubs on June 6. One wonders how much his late start to the season has contributed to his injury woes.
In 19 innings for the Cubs this season, Kimbrel has 13 saves with a 5.68 ERA and a 26/11 K/BB ratio. This will be by far Kimbrel’s worst of his 10 seasons in the majors.
Royals owner David Glass is expected to sell the team to local businessman John Sherman for more than $1 billion. When teams change hands, usually there’s a significant organizational restructuring, but Jon Heyman reports that GM Dayton Moore is expected to be retained following the sale.
Moore, 52, has been GM of the Royals since May 2006. Since the start of the 2007 season, the club has gone 959-1125 (.460) and finished third or worse in 10 of 12 years, which would normally be deemed an unsuccessful tenure. However, the Royals lost the World Series in seven games in 2014 before beating the Mets in five games in 2015 to win its first championship since 1985.
The Royals are in the middle of a rebuilding effort and their farm system is in the bottom-third of the league, per MiLB.com, so Sherman and Moore will have their work cut out for them.