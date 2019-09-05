Brian Moran faces brother Colin in major league debut

Marlins pitcher Brian Moran made his major league debut on Thursday evening against the Pirates. He took over for Elieser Hernández to begin the fourth inning. After getting Bryan Reynolds to ground out, he became part of history as his brother — Pirates infielder Colin Moran — stepped to the plate. According to Elias Sports Bureau, it’s the first time since 1900 brothers faced each other in one’s major league debut.
Colin worked a 3-1 count but Brian won the battle. Colin fouled off a pitch for strike two before taking a slider for strike three.
Per MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian, Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said on Thursday that closer Craig Kimbrel will be placed on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his right elbow.
Kimbrel, 31, battled a knee injury that kept him out of action for two weeks between August 4-17, so this is his second stint on the IL since signing a three-year, $43 million contract with the Cubs on June 6. One wonders how much his late start to the season has contributed to his injury woes.
In 19 innings for the Cubs this season, Kimbrel has 13 saves with a 5.68 ERA and a 26/11 K/BB ratio. This will be by far Kimbrel’s worst of his 10 seasons in the majors.