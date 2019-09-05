Brian Moran faces brother Colin in major league debut

Per MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian, Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said on Thursday that closer Craig Kimbrel will be placed on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his right elbow.

Kimbrel, 31, battled a knee injury that kept him out of action for two weeks between August 4-17, so this is his second stint on the IL since signing a three-year, $43 million contract with the Cubs on June 6. One wonders how much his late start to the season has contributed to his injury woes.

In 19 innings for the Cubs this season, Kimbrel has 13 saves with a 5.68 ERA and a 26/11 K/BB ratio. This will be by far Kimbrel’s worst of his 10 seasons in the majors.

