Aaron Sanchez to have season-ending shoulder surgery

By Craig CalcaterraSep 5, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT
The Astros acquired Aaron Sanchez from the Jays at the trade deadline hoping to bolster the back end of their rotation. He did briefly, tossing 11 innings of one-run ball in his first two starts. he was lit up for six runs in his August 15 start, however, and left his August 20 start after two and a third innings of three-run ball. He has not pitched since, with the team originally calling the problem a sore pectoral muscle.

It now seems that the problem was worse: Astros GM Jeff Luhnow told reporters this afternoon that Sanchez will undergo shoulder surgery next week and will be out for the rest of the year.  He wasn’t specific about what the procedure is. He said he’d say more next week after the surgery is completed.

Sanchez is arbitration eligible this offseason, so his future is very much in flux at the moment.

Craig Kimbrel headed to IL with elbow inflammation

By Bill BaerSep 5, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT
Per MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian, Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said on Thursday that closer Craig Kimbrel will be placed on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his right elbow.

Kimbrel, 31, battled a knee injury that kept him out of action for two weeks between August 4-17, so this is his second stint on the IL since signing a three-year, $43 million contract with the Cubs on June 6. One wonders how much his late start to the season has contributed to his injury woes.

In 19 innings for the Cubs this season, Kimbrel has 13 saves with a 5.68 ERA and a 26/11 K/BB ratio. This will be by far Kimbrel’s worst of his 10 seasons in the majors.