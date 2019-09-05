Aaron Sanchez to have season-ending shoulder surgery

The Astros acquired Aaron Sanchez from the Jays at the trade deadline hoping to bolster the back end of their rotation. He did briefly, tossing 11 innings of one-run ball in his first two starts. he was lit up for six runs in his August 15 start, however, and left his August 20 start after two and a third innings of three-run ball. He has not pitched since, with the team originally calling the problem a sore pectoral muscle.

It now seems that the problem was worse: Astros GM Jeff Luhnow told reporters this afternoon that Sanchez will undergo shoulder surgery next week and will be out for the rest of the year. He wasn’t specific about what the procedure is. He said he’d say more next week after the surgery is completed.

Sanchez is arbitration eligible this offseason, so his future is very much in flux at the moment.

