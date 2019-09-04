Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Video: Adam Haseley robs Freddy Galvis of homer

By Bill BaerSep 4, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT
Phillies outfielder Adam Haseley robbed former Phillie and current Reds infielder Freddy Galvis of a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning Wednesday night in Cincinnati. With the Reds leading 6-5, Galvis smashed a Blake Parker splitter out to center field, but Haseley had it tracked all the way. He plucked the ball from just beyond the fence and slow-played that he had caught the ball, waiting a few seconds before flashing the ball.

Despite Haseley’s effort, Parker continued to get shelled in the eighth as he gave up a two-run home run to pinch-hitter Michael Lorenzen, a pitcher who has occasionally played the outfield and come off the bench. Lorenzen now has seven career homers.

J.P. Crawford to miss at least two weeks with strained hamstring


By Bill BaerSep 4, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT
Per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, Mariners GM Jerry DiPoto said on Wednesday that shortstop J.P. Crawford is expected to miss at least two weeks due to a Grade 1 strained hamstring. It’s not clear exactly when Crawford suffered the injury but he hasn’t played since August 30.

Crawford, 24, has hit .241/.322/.397 with 30 extra-base hits, 40 RBI, and 38 runs scored in 338 plate appearances this season.

The Mariners have tagged Dylan Moore to handle shortstop while Crawford is on the mend. Moore, a utilityman who has played every position but catcher this season, has a comparable .217/.321/.399 batting line on the year across 235 plate appearances.