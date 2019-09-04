Video: Adam Haseley robs Freddy Galvis of homer

Phillies outfielder Adam Haseley robbed former Phillie and current Reds infielder Freddy Galvis of a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning Wednesday night in Cincinnati. With the Reds leading 6-5, Galvis smashed a Blake Parker splitter out to center field, but Haseley had it tracked all the way. He plucked the ball from just beyond the fence and slow-played that he had caught the ball, waiting a few seconds before flashing the ball.

Despite Haseley’s effort, Parker continued to get shelled in the eighth as he gave up a two-run home run to pinch-hitter Michael Lorenzen, a pitcher who has occasionally played the outfield and come off the bench. Lorenzen now has seven career homers.

Follow @Baer_Bill