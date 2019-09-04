Associated Press

Let’s see how the tabloids feel about the Mets-Nats game

By Craig CalcaterraSep 4, 2019, 10:32 AM EDT
Still in awe of what went down last night between the Mets and Nationals. Partially for the game itself, the ninth inning of which at least I was watching live, but also because of the social media component. I know it’s fashionable to slag on being too online these days — and there’s a lot of good reason to be less-online, frankly — but when a big sports thing is happening it’s fantastic to be able to virtually share the experience with a bunch of people as they freak out, both for good and for bad.

There was a bit of both of that in last night’s game. The reason I even turned it on was because I briefly checked Twitter and saw some Nats fans I know in anguish over their bullpen meltdown. Always happy to see the displeasure of fans of my team’s rivals, I put the game on. Then I got to see both the Nats’ ninth inning rally live, but also I got to see the displeasure of fans of one of my team’s other rivals melt down. I know that the Mets winning would’ve been better for the Braves in the standings, but in a cosmic sense, there was no losing for people like me.

Anyway, the last bit of business on this one, I have decided, is to see how the New York Press is handing things. Tabloids, show us what ya got!

Let’s be honest, folks: the New York tabloids are in a win-win situation with the Mets too. And, frankly, they do better work when they lose.

Jeremy Jeffress has a “sizable market”

By Craig CalcaterraSep 4, 2019, 3:24 PM EDT
The Brewers designated Jeremy Jeffress for assignment the other day but don’t cry for him: Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports says there’s a “sizable market” for his services.

I suppose a spare reliever is always handy down the stretch. Especially one who, while he’s struggled with injuries this year, is one year removed from a 1.29 ERA season. This year has not been so great, of course: he has a 5.02 ERA across 52 innings pitched and has been profoundly hittable. Again, though, the injuries are almost certainly a contributor.

Ehalt mentions the Mets, Phillies, Reds, and Rays as possible landing spots and suggests that he could get a deal that also covers the 2020 season. You might even be able to get him on the cheap side if you guarantee his 2020. And lord knows teams have been bargain hunting these past couple of years.