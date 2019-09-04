Jeremy Jeffress has a “sizable market”

The Brewers designated Jeremy Jeffress for assignment the other day but don’t cry for him: Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports says there’s a “sizable market” for his services.

I suppose a spare reliever is always handy down the stretch. Especially one who, while he’s struggled with injuries this year, is one year removed from a 1.29 ERA season. This year has not been so great, of course: he has a 5.02 ERA across 52 innings pitched and has been profoundly hittable. Again, though, the injuries are almost certainly a contributor.

Ehalt mentions the Mets, Phillies, Reds, and Rays as possible landing spots and suggests that he could get a deal that also covers the 2020 season. You might even be able to get him on the cheap side if you guarantee his 2020. And lord knows teams have been bargain hunting these past couple of years.

