Yankees activate Edwin Encarnación

The Yankees activated Edwin Encarnación from the 10-day injured list today. He was out around a month with a fractured right wrist. He’s in the starting lineup today and will hit fifth, playing DH, against the Rangers.
Encarnación ended up missing a month with a fracture in his right wrist. The Yankees did just fine without him, but it’s not a bad thing to get a bat like his back in the lineup. On the year he’s hitting .240/.346/.518 with 30 homers and 76 driven in. Since being traded to the Yankees in mid-June he’s been hitting .238/.327/.497 with nine homers in 36 games.
The Mets announced on Tuesday that second baseman Robinson Canó has been activated from the 10-day injured list. He is not in Tuesday’s starting lineup against the Nationals but he is available off the bench.
Canó, 36, spent about a month on the IL recovering from a torn left hamstring. He has had a miserable season, but looked like he was finally snapping out of it with multiple hits in four consecutive games to open August before suffering his injury. He will have three and a half weeks to improve on his .252/.295/.415 batting line. Canó also has 10 home runs, 32 RBI, and 37 runs scored in 346 plate appearances on the year.
Joe Panik handled the bulk of the workload at second base while Canó was out. He put up a meager .650 OPS and will be relegated to bench duty once Canó is back in an everyday role.