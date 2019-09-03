Tigers minor leaguer dies in skateboarding accident

Terrible news: Chace Numata, a minor league catcher in the Detroit Tigers organization, died yesterday from injuries he sustained in a skateboarding accident early Friday morning. He was 27.
Police found Numata, unconscious, at around 2AM Friday morning in downtown Erie, Pennsylvania, where he played for the Double-A Erie SeaWolves. Surveillance video showed that Numata was riding an electric skateboard when it abruptly stopped, causing him to fall forward and strike his head on the pavement. Just a horrible freak accident.
The Tigers said in a statement that Numata “was beloved by many from our Major League club through all levels of our player development system.” Erie SeaWolves owner Fernando Aguirre said in a statement that the team is “heartbroken and deeply saddened by the passing of Chace Numata.” He said “Chace was a leader, an outstanding teammate, a friend to many, and his personality was positive and infectious. He made everyone he met feel welcome, and he had a very positive impact throughout the SeaWolves organization and the Erie community.” This story at Deadspin has many other comments from former coaches and teammates, making it clear how popular Numata was with his colleagues.
Numata, was originally drafted by the Phillies in the 14th round in the 2010 draft. He spent 2018 in the Yankees organization before signing a minor league deal with the Tigers last November. He played 71 games this season for the Double-A Erie SeaWolves and six games at Triple-A with the Toledo Mud Hens.
Minor league broadcaster and writer Tim Hagerty tweeted last night that the now-concluded Triple-A season absolutely shattered its all-time home run record. Last year there were 3,652 homers in the top minor league. This year: 5,749. The only significant difference between this year and last year: the introduction of the major league ball to the minors.
As Jayson Stark of The Athletic notes this morning, that number includes a 59 percent increase in homers in the Pacific Coast League over last year and a 57 percent increase in the International League. Stark talks with a baseball executive who tells him that, from a development perspective, the PCL has now become essentially useless, and they are sending prospects to Double-A instead because the juiced ball is preventing clubs from accurately assessing players.
As J.J. Cooper of Baseball America convincingly argued a month ago, it is 100% the ball, too, in case any of you feel like claiming it’s about “launch angle” or what have you. The numbers in all the other minor leagues, which did not adopt the big league ball for 2019, are on par with the past several seasons. If there was some philosophical shift (a) it wouldn’t happen simultaneously for the Triple-A affiliates of all 30 teams; and (b) it would extend to Double-A and single-A.
Meanwhile, Major League Baseball’s last comments about the very obviously juiced baseball were about how the “pill” is maybe more perfectly centered now, reducing drag, as if it’s some near undetectable flaw causing only slight change. These numbers — as well as the multiple studies showing clear changes in the seams and flight characteristics of the ball and the many, many complaints from big league pitchers about how the ball is obviously different on feel alone — present a pretty strong rebuttable to the claim that this is a tiny difference.
UPDATE: From Cooper, some numbers showing just how stark the Triple-A home run explosion has been: