Mets activate Robinson Canó from injured list

The Mets announced on Tuesday that second baseman Robinson Canó has been activated from the 10-day injured list. He is not in Tuesday’s starting lineup against the Nationals but he is available off the bench.

Canó, 36, spent about a month on the IL recovering from a torn left hamstring. He has had a miserable season, but looked like he was finally snapping out of it with multiple hits in four consecutive games to open August before suffering his injury. He will have three and a half weeks to improve on his .252/.295/.415 batting line. Canó also has 10 home runs, 32 RBI, and 37 runs scored in 346 plate appearances on the year.

Joe Panik handled the bulk of the workload at second base while Canó was out. He put up a meager .650 OPS and will be relegated to bench duty once Canó is back in an everyday role.

