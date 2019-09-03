Alex Bregman, Aristides Aquino named players of the month for August

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino were named the Players of the Month for their respective leagues for the month of August, Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday.

Bregman, 25, hit .404/.487/.747 with 14 doubles, six home runs, 31 RBI, and 27 runs scored across 117 plate appearances in August. He has filled in at shortstop while Carlos Correa has been on the shelf, allowing Abraham Toro and Aledmys Díaz handle third base in the interim. Bregman’s Astros are currently tied with the Yankees for the best record in baseball at 90-49.

Aquino, 25, made his major league debut on August 1. Over the following month, he would hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 home runs, 33 RBI, and 22 runs scored in 115 trips to the plate. With every home run, he is setting a new record. Aquino already set the new NL rookie record for home runs in a month.

Other award winners for the month of August:

Pitchers of the Month

: Mike Clevinger, Indians: 5-0 (six starts), 1.96 ERA, 51 strikeouts, 11 walks in 36 2/3 innings NL: Jack Flaherty, Cardinals: 4-1 (six starts), 0.71 ERA, 47 strikeouts, nine walks in 38 innings

Rookies of the Month

: Yordan Álvarez, Astros: .309/.425/.670, nine HR, 26 RBI, 23 runs in 120 PA NL: Aquino

Relievers of the Month

: Aroldis Chapman, Yankees: 11 appearances, 0.00 ERA, nine saves, 20 strikeouts, five walks in 11 innings NL: Felipe Vásquez, Pirates: 10 appearances, 0.87 ERA, three saves, 11 strikeouts, one walk in 10 1/3 innings

