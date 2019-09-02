Joe West fell and he couldn’t get up

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A fun — fun? I dunno — moment in last night’s Phillies-Mets game. Joe West was working home plate in the top of the eighth inning when Jeff McNeill smacked one to first base with the infield in. Rhys Hoskins fielded it and threw home as Mets outfielder Rajai Davis attempted to score from third.

The throw was on target, Davis slid and he was . . . safe? out?

Well, we had to wait a minute to know for sure because Davis took out West’s legs on the slide and West had a bit of an issue getting up off of him. Eventually, however, he got an assist from Phillies pitcher Hector Neris and made the call:

To Davis — who, yes, was out — it must’ve felt like an eternity:

🎵Does any man know where the love of God goes when the West turns the minutes to hours . . . 🎵

