Joe West fell and he couldn’t get up

A fun — fun? I dunno — moment in last night’s Phillies-Mets game. Joe West was working home plate in the top of the eighth inning when Jeff McNeill smacked one to first base with the infield in. Rhys Hoskins fielded it and threw home as Mets outfielder Rajai Davis attempted to score from third.
The throw was on target, Davis slid and he was . . . safe? out?
Well, we had to wait a minute to know for sure because Davis took out West’s legs on the slide and West had a bit of an issue getting up off of him. Eventually, however, he got an assist from Phillies pitcher Hector Neris and made the call:
To Davis — who, yes, was out — it must’ve felt like an eternity:
🎵Does any man know where the love of God goes when the West turns the minutes to hours . . . 🎵
Guys come back from being on the injured list all the time. It’s not very often, though, guys come back from the injured list following a cancer diagnosis. It’s even more rare to see them do it after a diagnosis as recent as the one the Indians Carlos Carrasco received.
Carrasco was back yesterday, however, less than three months after being diagnosed with leukemia, pitching out of the bullpen in the Indians’ 8-2 loss to the Rays.
Carrasco entered in the seventh inning to a standing ovation from the Tropicana Field crowd, with players from both teams cheering him from the front of their dugouts. Shortstop Francisco Lindor went to the mound, hugged him and told him, “Welcome back, Cookie. This is you. This is you right here. We’re behind you. Just go and throw the ball.”
Carrasco, normally a starter who will work out of the bullpen down the stretch, worked one inning and gave up two hits, including a run-scoring single to Travis d'Arnaud. The result, of course, is far less significant than the fact that Carrasco was out there, back to work: