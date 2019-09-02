Dodgers Dustin May struck in the head with a comebacker

There was a scary moment in yesterday’s Dodgers-Diamondbacks game.
Dodgers rookie Dustin May was pitching against the Snakes in the bottom of the fourth inning when Jake Lamb hit a hard line drive that smacked off May’s head and into left field. May immediately crumbled to the ground and stayed down for a few minutes before sitting up and, eventually, walking off the field.
Amazingly, he seems to avoided any serious injury. He passed concussion tests after the game. Manager Dave Roberts called it a “contusion.” May says his glove barely grazed the ball and that it hit the slightly thicker padded band along the base of the cap as opposed to the thinner portion and that those two factors likely helped him.
Watch:
A week ago it was announced that Pablo Sandoval needed Tommy John surgery, seemingly ending his season. And it did end it for all practical purposes. Yesterday, however, the Giants — with an assist from the expanded September roster — made an exception for him for a good reason.
The team activated the injured Sandoval so he could make one last at bat. A last at bat for his longtime manager Bruce Bochy and, possibly, his last at bat, ever, as a San Francisco Giant.
The crowd gave Sandoval a lengthy standing ovation when he came on to the on-deck circle in the seventh inning and continued to cheer him as he was announced as a pinch hitter. He only saw two pitches: first a called strike and then a fastball with which he made contact, hitting a slow tapper to short:
Sandoval on the experience:
Just one of those moments you don’t want to forget. I didn’t get the result I wanted, but I got the best result, the love from the fans.
Bochy, on what he said as he greeted Sandoval when he returned to the dugout:
I said, ‘It’s been a joy.’ Obviously we were hoping to get a base hit there, but I think he saw how much he’s loved here with the crowd. What a great ovation they gave him.
Jeff Samardzija:
He deserved that and a lot more. Everything he’s done for this organization is unbelievable, just how clutch he’s been. Pablo’s a top-notch guy and a great teammate.
Nice gesture by the Giants, for sure.