Wilson Ramos extends hitting streak to 25 games

Mets catcher Wilson Ramos extended his hitting streak to 25 games, hitting a two-out double in the fourth inning of Sunday night’s game against the Phillies. The Mets were unable to bring him home.

Ramos’ streak is the third-longest in Mets history. Moises Alou holds the record at 20 games and David Wright is second with a 26-game streak.

Entering Sunday’s action, Ramos hit .446/.469/.598 with five doubles, three home runs, 17 RBI, and nine runs scored in 96 plate appearances during his streak dating back to August 3.

