Twins set new single-season home run record

By Bill BaerSep 1, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT
The Twins set a new single-season home run record on Saturday against the Tigers, hitting their 268th home run as a team. That breaks the record held by the 2018 Yankees, who hit 267 homers. The 1997 Mariners had the record up until last year at 264.

Nelson Cruz hit the record-tying blast, a solo shot off of Buck Farmer to lead off the eighth inning. Mitch Garver broke the record leading off the ninth with a solo homer of his own off of Joe Jiménez. The Twins hit six homers in the game but still lost 10-7.

The Yankees (254 entering Sunday), Dodgers (234), and Astros (230) are all on pace to beat what was the record coming into this year. The juiced ball, of course, has a lot to do with it. All 30 teams combined for 5,706 home runs coming into Sunday’s action, already the second-most in a season in baseball history. The record is 6,105 set in 2017. We are currently on pace for over 6,800 homers this year.

Cardinals upset with Freddy Galvis for jogging across mound

By Bill BaerSep 1, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT
Reds second baseman Freddy Galvis flied out to center field in the fourth inning of the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Cardinals. As he returned to the dugout, Galvis jogged across the pitcher’s mound, which upset Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas as well as his teammates. Both teams’ benches emptied as tempers flared, but order was quickly restored.

In bizarre fashion, Cardinals TV broadcaster and former pitcher Brad Thompson said, “It falls under unwritten rules. Think about this: At your job, all right, you want somebody to come into your cubicle and start messing around with your folders?”

Never underestimate what baseball players are willing to get upset about.

The Cardinals went on to win 4-3.