Twins set new single-season home run record

The Twins set a new single-season home run record on Saturday against the Tigers, hitting their 268th home run as a team. That breaks the record held by the 2018 Yankees, who hit 267 homers. The 1997 Mariners had the record up until last year at 264.

Nelson Cruz hit the record-tying blast, a solo shot off of Buck Farmer to lead off the eighth inning. Mitch Garver broke the record leading off the ninth with a solo homer of his own off of Joe Jiménez. The Twins hit six homers in the game but still lost 10-7.

The Yankees (254 entering Sunday), Dodgers (234), and Astros (230) are all on pace to beat what was the record coming into this year. The juiced ball, of course, has a lot to do with it. All 30 teams combined for 5,706 home runs coming into Sunday’s action, already the second-most in a season in baseball history. The record is 6,105 set in 2017. We are currently on pace for over 6,800 homers this year.

