Twins call up Brusdar Graterol

The Twins selected the contract of top pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol on Sunday, marking one of the most anticipated arrivals of the league’s annual roster expansion. Graterol is expected to make his debut relatively soon and will pitch out of the bullpen to begin his Major League career.
The 21-year-old hurler currently ranks no. 3 in the Twins’ organization and no. 54 overall, per MLB Pipeline. Several years removed from a 2016 Tommy John surgery, he boasts an upper-90s fastball and solid secondary and tertiary pitches, and made the jump to both Double-A and Triple-A during his age-20 season in 2019.
During his trek through the Twins’ minor-league system, the right-handed Graterol has been developed as a starter, though he’ll ease into a full workload by working out of Minnesota’s ‘pen for an unspecified stretch after his call-up this month. He pitched to an impressive 7-0 record in 11 starts with a 1.92 ERA, 3.4 BB/9, and 9.0 SO/9 across 61 combined innings at rookie-level ball, Double-A Pensacola, and Triple-A Rochester this season.
In a slew of additional moves, the Twins added outfielders LaMonte Wade Jr., Byron Buxton, and Ian Miller, catcher Willians Astudillo, right-handers Zack Littell and Kohl Stewart, and left-handers Lewis Thorpe and Devin Smeltzer to the active roster.
The Nationals made a flurry of roster moves on Sunday; among them, they returned lefty reliever Sean Doolittle and infielder Ryan Zimmerman from the 10-day injured list.
Doolittle, 32, has been laid up since mid-August with a bout of tendonitis in his left knee. Given his tentative status, he’s not expected to resume closer duties right off the bat, but will get eased back into his role with some lower-leverage relief duties this month. Prior to his IL assignment, the former All-Star closer logged 28 saves with a 4.33 ERA, 2.3 BB/9, and 10.2 SO/9 through 52 innings pitched.
Zimmerman, 34, hasn’t appeared in a game for the Nationals since late July, when he landed on the IL with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Like Doolittle, he’ll return to a modified role; per MLB.com’s Jamal Collier, he won’t slot into an everyday position at first base, but will be used in pinch-hitting situations or as a defensive replacement instead. He’ll enter September with a .246/.311/.390 batting line, three home runs, 15 RBI, and a .700 OPS across 132 plate appearances.
Of course, Doolittle and Zimmerman aren’t the only players returning to the Nationals’ roster today. The team will also welcome back right-handers Austin Voth and Jeremy Hellickson, catcher Raudy Read, infielder Adrián Sanchez, and outfielder Andrew Stevenson.