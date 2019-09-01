Cardinals upset with Freddy Galvis for jogging across mound

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Reds second baseman Freddy Galvis flied out to center field in the fourth inning of the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Cardinals. As he returned to the dugout, Galvis jogged across the pitcher’s mound, which upset Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas as well as his teammates. Both teams’ benches emptied as tempers flared, but order was quickly restored.

In bizarre fashion, Cardinals TV broadcaster and former pitcher Brad Thompson said, “It falls under unwritten rules. Think about this: At your job, all right, you want somebody to come into your cubicle and start messing around with your folders?”

Never underestimate what baseball players are willing to get upset about.

The Cardinals went on to win 4-3.

