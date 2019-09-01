Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Cardinals upset with Freddy Galvis for jogging across mound

By Bill BaerSep 1, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT
7 Comments

Reds second baseman Freddy Galvis flied out to center field in the fourth inning of the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Cardinals. As he returned to the dugout, Galvis jogged across the pitcher’s mound, which upset Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas as well as his teammates. Both teams’ benches emptied as tempers flared, but order was quickly restored.

In bizarre fashion, Cardinals TV broadcaster and former pitcher Brad Thompson said, “It falls under unwritten rules. Think about this: At your job, all right, you want somebody to come into your cubicle and start messing around with your folders?”

Never underestimate what baseball players are willing to get upset about.

The Cardinals went on to win 4-3.

Report: Dodgers calling up prospect Gavin Lux

Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images
By Bill BaerSep 1, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MLB.com’s William Boor reports that the Dodgers are promoting infield prospect Gavin Lux to the majors. Ron Cervenka of ThinkBlue LA was the first to break the news.

Max Muncy is expected to miss two weeks with a fractured right wrist, so Lux could see regular playing time at second base, or at least share the position with Kiké Hernández. The 21-year-old hit a combined .347/.421/.607 with 26 home runs, 76 RBI, and 99 runs scored in 523 plate appearances between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Lux is the Dodgers’ No. 1 prospect and No. 9 across baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He went 20th overall to the Dodgers in the 2016 draft.