Brewers designate Jeremy Jeffress for assignment

The Brewers designated right-handed reliever Jeremy Jeffress for assignment on Sunday, according to an official announcement. Additional reports from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman suggest that Jeffress will be released from the team when possible.

Things have rapidly deteriorated for the former All-Star, whose 1.29 ERA ranked best among all National League relievers in 2018. After hitting several career-high marks with Milwaukee last year, he’s come nowhere close to replicating those numbers in 2019. He produced just one save this season with an unsightly 5.02 ERA, 2.9 BB/9, 8.0 SO/9, and 0.4 fWAR across 52 innings pitched.

Most of his struggles can be attributed to several injuries: a case of shoulder inflammation in March and April, followed by a left hip strain that he contracted late last month. While Jeffress originally hoped to return to the mound after a minimum stay on the IL, it looks like that will no longer be the case. With his future still unclear, he’ll reportedly take some time off to rest before attempting to find another landing place in 2020.

Along with Jeffress, the Brewers also DFA’d outfielder Troy Stokes Jr. and fellow righty reliever Aaron Wilkerson. Among those joining the active roster today are catcher David Freitas, infielder/outfielder Tyler Austin, right-handers Jake Faria, Freddy Peralta, and Jimmy Nelson, and left-hander Brent Suter.