Report: Athletics to promote Sean Murphy

Athletics no. 3 prospect Sean Murphy will be promoted to the majors on Sunday, per a report from MLB.com’s Martín Gallegos. He’ll be one of several call-ups for the club during the roster expansion, as infielder Franklin Barreto and right-hander Paul Blackburn are also expected to return from stints in Triple-A Las Vegas.
Murphy, 24, was named the no. 3 prospect in the A’s farm system and no. 44 overall in 2019. The catcher is working through his second consecutive run in Triple-A, where he’s batting .308/.386/.625 with 10 home runs, 30 RBI, and a 1.011 OPS across 140 plate appearances. Add that to his repository of defensive skills, for which he currently ranks fourth-best among catching prospects in the league, and it looks like he’ll be more than capable of carving out a spot for himself behind Oakland’s starting duo of Josh Phegley and Chris Herrmann.
Per Gallegos, Murphy will join the team on the road in New York and gear up for his MLB debut during Sunday’s series finale against the Yankees. He’ll man the plate behind Sean Manaea, who is scheduled to return to the mound for the first time since August 2018 after dealing with a left shoulder injury.
Make no mistake: CC Sabathia doesn’t want the last start of his career to be the painful, three-inning affair he labored through during Friday’s 8-2 loss to the Athletics. A start where he allowed two walks and a first-pitch, 385-foot home run to Jurickson Profar, where his lingering knee pain reached a “level 10” as he utilized his full pitch arsenal to get Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman on back-to-back seven-pitch strikeouts.
But the Yankees placed Sabathia on the 10-day injured list on Saturday, marking the 39-year-old’s fourth trip to the IL this season. He’s scheduled to have his knee drained on Saturday as well, and will continue to receive additional treatment in the days that follow. None of this bodes well for his chances of returning to the mound sometime before the end of the season, when he’s expected to retire after wrapping a 19-year career in the majors.
“It’s frustrating, for sure,” Sabathia told reporters following Friday’s outing. “Especially because I feel like I can still get outs and help the team. The hardest part is not being able to be out there, and when I am out there, I’m not performing. It’s frustrating.”
He said he’s not worried that the team is coming up on their last month of regular-season games, though that gives him relatively little time to work back up to full strength. A definite timetable has not been given for his return just yet.
Whether or not he’s able to pitch again in 2019, however, the veteran southpaw is poised to finish his career with some impressive accolades: six All-Star nominations, a 2007 AL Cy Young Award, over 250 pitching wins and 66.7 fWAR, a World Series ring. Despite numerous setbacks this year, he currently holds a 5-8 record in 20 starts with a 4.93 ERA, 3.2 BB/9, and 8.6 SO/9 across 100 1/3 innings.