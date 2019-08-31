Jhoulys Chacin
Red Sox sign Jhoulys Chacín to minors deal

By Ashley VarelaAug 31, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT
The Red Sox have inked free agent right-hander Jhoulys Chacín to a minor league deal, per an announcement on Saturday. Chacín was released by the Brewers last Sunday and threw a bullpen session in front of the Red Sox on Friday, evidently performing well enough to earn a contract offer.

Chacín’s release from Milwaukee wasn’t entirely unexpected. Despite making some significant contributions to the club in 2018, the 31-year-old righty pitched to mixed results during his 2019 campaign and finished his run with a 3-10 record in 19 starts and a 5.79 ERA, 4.0 BB/9, and 8.1 SO/9 across 88 2/3 innings. Speaking to the media last week, manager Craig Counsell gave a few reasons for Chacín’s removal: namely, the Brewers’ substantial reserves of pitching depth and their pressing need to clear a roster spot for the returning Cory Spangenberg.

It didn’t help, either, that Chacín missed considerable time off the mound after spending nearly two months on the injured list. He sustained a low back strain in early June, costing him two weeks on the IL, then was laid up with a right oblique strain in late July. Given his ongoing health issues and deteriorating results on the mound, it looked far from certain that he would be able to rebound in time to contribute in a meaningful way to the Brewers’ hopeful postseason run.

Now, however, he’ll try to bounce back for Boston in the final month of the season. According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, there are no current plans to call up the veteran right-hander when the Red Sox finish out their series in Anaheim this weekend, but he’ll likely see his first MLB assignment with the team sometime after rosters expand on September 1.

Report: Athletics to promote Sean Murphy

Sean Murphy
By Ashley VarelaAug 31, 2019, 2:14 PM EDT
Athletics no. 3 prospect Sean Murphy will be promoted to the majors on Sunday, per a report from MLB.com’s Martín Gallegos. He’ll be one of several call-ups for the club during the roster expansion, as infielder Franklin Barreto and right-hander Paul Blackburn are also expected to return from stints in Triple-A Las Vegas.

Murphy, 24, was named the no. 3 prospect in the A’s farm system and no. 44 overall in 2019. The catcher is working through his second consecutive run in Triple-A, where he’s batting .308/.386/.625 with 10 home runs, 30 RBI, and a 1.011 OPS across 140 plate appearances. Add that to his repository of defensive skills, for which he currently ranks fourth-best among catching prospects in the league, and it looks like he’ll be more than capable of carving out a spot for himself behind Oakland’s starting duo of Josh Phegley and Chris Herrmann.

Per Gallegos, Murphy will join the team on the road in New York and gear up for his MLB debut during Sunday’s series finale against the Yankees. He’ll man the plate behind Sean Manaea, who is scheduled to return to the mound for the first time since August 2018 after dealing with a left shoulder injury.