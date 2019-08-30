Yankees place Gio Urshela on the injured list, activate Luke Voit

The Yankees announced a few minutes ago that they’ve placed third baseman Gio Urshela on the injured list due to a left groin injury. They also activated first baseman Luke Voit from the injured list.

Urshela was removed from Wednesday’s game against Mariners with tightness in his groin in what was called a “precautionary move” at the time, with manager Aaron Boone saying after the game that he thought he’d be OK. Urshela himself said that he thought he’d be able to play in tonight’s series opener against the Athletics. Guess not. Boone will no doubt provide an update later this afternoon when clubhouses open.

Urshela has been a life-saver for the injury-wracked Yankees this season, hitting .331/.370/.535 with 18 homers on the year.

Voit is returning after being out since late July with a sports hernia. Voit is batting .278/.392/.493 with 19 homers on the year. He raked in a weeklong rehab assignment in the minors so he seems good to go.

Thankfully the Yankees have plenty of depth to cover for Urshela’s absence, with D.J. LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres each able to play multiple positions.

Viva depth.

Follow @craigcalcaterra