Wally Backman arrested for domestic violence

Current Long Island Ducks manager and former New York Mets player Wally Backman was arrested for domestic violence this morning after pushing a woman against a wall, twisting her hand and taking her phone so she couldn’t call 911. He has been charged with harassment and criminal mischief.

This is not Backman’s first such arrest.

In 2001 he was arrested after a fight at his home involving his then-wife and another person, after which he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was sentenced to 12 months’ probation and ordered to undergo an anger management evaluation. In 2000 he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. In 2004 he was fired only four days after being named the manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks after the club found out he lied about his criminal history.

Backman, as we noted a few months ago, has many backers in the media who like to stump for him to get another change to manage in the major leagues. One would hope that, even if his first arrest for domestic violence did not deter them from this quixotic campaign, his most recent one will. I will not, however, hold my breath.

