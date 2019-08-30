Tyler Naquin
AP Images

Video: Tyler Naquin suffers torn ACL after making an incredible catch

By Ashley VarelaAug 30, 2019
Friday’s game ended in impressive and terrible fashion for Indians outfielder Tyler Naquin, who was carted off the field with a knee sprain just moments after making a last-second grab at the wall. Naquin’s moment arrived in the fifth inning when, with two outs and a runner on first, Joey Wendle skied a ball out to the left field corner. The fleet-footed left fielder sprinted over to the corner to make the play and crashed into the wall at full speed, tumbling backwards onto the warning track as the catch was confirmed.

It was immediately clear that something was wrong. Naquin grimaced and clutched his leg, writhing in obvious pain until the Indians’ staff reached him with a medical cart. Unable to put any weight on his leg, he was carted off the field and replaced by Greg Allen for the remaining four innings.

Following the conclusion of the Indians’ 4-0 loss to the Rays, the club confirmed that Naquin had sustained a right knee sprain in the collision. How much time he’ll miss is still unknown, though it’s of some relief that the injury doesn’t appear to be more severe.

After exiting Friday’s game, Naquin holds a .288/.325/.467 batting line with 10 home runs and 34 RBI through 294 plate appearances in 2019. He went 1-for-2 with a double against the Rays.

Update: On Saturday, the Indians revealed Naquin suffered a torn ACL while making the play. He won’t play again in 2019, and it’s unclear what his timetable will look like in 2020.

Report: Athletics to promote Sean Murphy

Sean Murphy
Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaAug 31, 2019
Athletics no. 3 prospect Sean Murphy will be promoted to the majors on Sunday, per a report from MLB.com’s Martín Gallegos. He’ll be one of several call-ups for the club during the roster expansion, as infielder Franklin Barreto and right-hander Paul Blackburn are also expected to return from stints in Triple-A Las Vegas.

Murphy, 24, was named the no. 3 prospect in the A’s farm system and no. 44 overall in 2019. The catcher is working through his second consecutive run in Triple-A, where he’s batting .308/.386/.625 with 10 home runs, 30 RBI, and a 1.011 OPS across 140 plate appearances. Add that to his repository of defensive skills, for which he currently ranks fourth-best among catching prospects in the league, and it looks like he’ll be more than capable of carving out a spot for himself behind Oakland’s starting duo of Josh Phegley and Chris Herrmann.

Per Gallegos, Murphy will join the team on the road in New York and gear up for his MLB debut during Sunday’s series finale against the Yankees. He’ll man the plate behind Sean Manaea, who is scheduled to return to the mound for the first time since August 2018 after dealing with a left shoulder injury.