Video: Nicholas Castellanos hits another homer, spikes his bat

Nicholas Castellanos is insanely hot of late. Coming into today’s game against the Brewers he was hitting .352/.386/.685 with nine homers and nine doubles in 26 games since being traded from the Tigers to the Cubs. He’s so hot he has people writing really dumb things about him simply because they’re, apparently, no longer able to find smart words to describe his excellence. It’s quite the thing.

And he shows no signs of slowing down. This afternoon he has gone deep off of Brewers starter Chase Anderson not once, but twice. The first one was a two-run homer in the first inning. The second one was, again, a two-run homer. And his reaction to it was amazing. Wait for the replay of his swing at the 29 second mark:

Take that, bat-flippers. We now have a bat-spiker in the big leagues.

Someone send a cop by Madison Bumgarner‘s house for a welfare check. Frankly, I’m concerned he might’ve fainted and hit his head or something.

