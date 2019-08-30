Octavio Dotel, Luis Castillo cleared of wrongdoing in money laundering case

Ten days ago former big leaguer Octavio Dotel was arrested and former big leaguer Luis Castillo was cited in the Dominican Republic in connection with with a longstanding money laundering and/or drug investigation into a man named César Peralta. also known as “César the Abuser. The gist of the allegations against the former ballplayers was that they were allegedly used to launder Peralta’s money.

Yesterday, however, they were cleared, with Judge José Alejandro Vargas releasing Dotel and dropping charges against him and Castillo due to a lack of evidence. Dotel still has a weapons charge against him after the police discovered an allegedly illegal firearm while searching his home following his arrest. Dotel’s lawyer says he can establish that the weapon is legal, so that’ll probably go away too. Lawyer’s for Dotel and Castillo are demanding an apology from the prosecutors and police.

Dotel played for 13 different teams over his 15-year career and for much of that career was one of the more effective relievers in the game. Castillo also played 15 seasons, with a career line of .290/.368/.351. He was a three-time All Star and won three Gold Glove awards.

Both of them are probably now gonna spend some time suing people.

