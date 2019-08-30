Max Muncy to be out until at least next week

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy left Wednesday’s game against the Padres after being hit in the wrist by a pitch. He had X-rays which didn’t show any fractures, but the team said last night that the diagnosis isn’t final and that Muncy still has more testing to go through.

Muncy will continue to sit during that process, with manager Dave Roberts saying that Muncy won’t return until early next week even with the clean X-Ray.

Muncy is hitting .253/.375/.525 with 33 homers and 87 RBIs in 129 game this year. Given the Dodgers’ virtual lock on the NL West, the Dodgers can afford to take their time bringing him back. The key, obviously, is to have him for the postseason.

