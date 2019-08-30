Max Muncy has a fractured wrist

Updating a previous report, Dodgers infielder Max Muncy has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right wrist. The move is retroactive to Thursday, the day after Muncy took a 94-m.p.h. pitch off of his wrist on a hit-by-pitch from Matt Strahm.

The hope, as Craig pointed out earlier today, is that Muncy will make a full recovery in time to assist the Dodgers for their playoff push in October. Right now, the 29-year-old infielder appears optimistic that he’ll be fully recovered around the two-week mark, though that’s far from a guarantee. The club will undoubtedly want to play it safe with the hot-hitting Muncy, who slashed a robust .253/.375/.525 with 33 homers, an .899 OPS, and 4.2 fWAR through Wednesday night.

For now, infielder/outfielder Kristopher Negrón will assume Muncy’s place on the roster. The 33-year-old Negrón was traded to the Dodgers in late July and currently holds a .250/.304/.344 batting line in 69 plate appearances for Los Angeles and Seattle in 2019.