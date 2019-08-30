Jon Jay to undergo season-ending hip surgery

White Sox outfielder Jon Jay is likely done for the year, per comments from club manager Rick Renteria on Friday. Jay has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hip strain and is expected to undergo surgery to repair a torn muscle in his hip next Thursday, which is likely to keep the veteran outfielder on the shelf for some time. A return date has not been announced, and given his impending free agent status, it’s very possible that he’s already seen his last game in a White Sox uniform.

This isn’t the first time that Jay, 34, has been laid up with hip problems. He sustained the initial hip strain back in March, and spent just over three months on the 60-day IL before making his season debut in late June. Since then, he’s appeared in just 47 games for Chicago, batting .267/.311/.315 with eight doubles, nine RBI, and a .626 OPS across 182 plate appearances. Given his frequent health issues and lackluster production at the plate this year, it’s hard to imagine he’ll net another MLB gig in 2020.

In a corresponding roster move, rookie outfielder Ryan Cordell was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. Cordell, 27, is in his second season with the White Sox. He’s carried a .227/.284/.356 batting line with six homers, 20 RBI, and a .640 OPS through 216 PA at the major league level so far in 2019.