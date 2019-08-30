Jon Jay
Getty Images

Jon Jay to undergo season-ending hip surgery

By Ashley VarelaAug 30, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

White Sox outfielder Jon Jay is likely done for the year, per comments from club manager Rick Renteria on Friday. Jay has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hip strain and is expected to undergo surgery to repair a torn muscle in his hip next Thursday, which is likely to keep the veteran outfielder on the shelf for some time. A return date has not been announced, and given his impending free agent status, it’s very possible that he’s already seen his last game in a White Sox uniform.

This isn’t the first time that Jay, 34, has been laid up with hip problems. He sustained the initial hip strain back in March, and spent just over three months on the 60-day IL before making his season debut in late June. Since then, he’s appeared in just 47 games for Chicago, batting .267/.311/.315 with eight doubles, nine RBI, and a .626 OPS across 182 plate appearances. Given his frequent health issues and lackluster production at the plate this year, it’s hard to imagine he’ll net another MLB gig in 2020.

In a corresponding roster move, rookie outfielder Ryan Cordell was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. Cordell, 27, is in his second season with the White Sox. He’s carried a .227/.284/.356 batting line with six homers, 20 RBI, and a .640 OPS through 216 PA at the major league level so far in 2019.

Wally Backman arrested for domestic violence

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraAug 30, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT
3 Comments

Current Long Island Ducks manager and former New York Mets player Wally Backman was arrested for domestic violence this morning after pushing a woman against a wall, twisting her hand and taking her phone so she couldn’t call 911. He has been charged with harassment and criminal mischief.

This is not Backman’s first such arrest.

In 2001 he was arrested after a fight at his home involving his then-wife and another person, after which he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was sentenced to 12 months’ probation and ordered to undergo an anger management evaluation. In 2000 he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. In 2004 he was fired only four days after being named the manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks after the club found out he lied about his criminal history.

Backman, as we noted a few months ago, has many backers in the media who like to stump for him to get another change to manage in the major leagues. One would hope that, even if his first arrest for domestic violence did not deter them from this quixotic campaign, his most recent one will. I will not, however, hold my breath.