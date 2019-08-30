Fentanyl, oxycodone, and alcohol led to Tyler Skaggs’ death

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead on the morning of July 1 at the age of 27. We now know how he died, and it’s not pretty.

The Los Angeles Times has the results of the coroner’s report. The autopsy revealed that Fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol were in Skaggs’ system. He ultimately died by choking on vomit. Or, as the coroner put it, he died as a result of “alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication with terminal aspiration of gastric contents.” He was found on his bed, fully clothed, and there were no signs of trauma. The death was ruled accidental.

But it gets worse.

The Skaggs family issued a long statement in which they suggest that an Angles’ employee may have played some role in Skaggs’ death:

“We are grateful for the work of the detectives in the Southlake Police Department and their ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Tyler’s death. We were shocked to learn that it may involve an employee of the Los Angeles Angels. We will not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them. To that end, we have hired attorney Rusty Hardin to assist us.”

Hardin, you may recall, is the Texas attorney who represented Roger Clemens in the wake of the Mitchell Report in late 2007. The Southlake, Texas police department continues to investigate the death.

Oxycodone is banned pursuant to Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Agreement. Fentanyl is classified as a “drug of abuse” under the agreement.

There will, most certainly, be more to come of all of this.

Follow @craigcalcaterra